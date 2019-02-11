sprite-preloader
Montag, 11.02.2019

WKN: A0YBCH ISIN: NL0009269109 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Heijmans NV: The municipality of Vlaardingen and Heijmans sign Vijfsluizen project agreement

The municipality of Vlaardingen and Heijmans have signed a letter of intent for the development of the former Vijfsluizen sports park. Heijmans intends to develop and construct between 300 and 400 homes at that location. The project's value is expected to be in the € 80 million to € 100 million range and will become a new district within the municipality of Vlaardingen.

Heijmans is planning to transform the former sports park into a sustainable and future-proof district with primarily ground-floor homes and apartments. Heijmans will also transform the old Shell sports building at this site and give it a new function. There will be a great deal of room for public green space and water in the new district. Heijmans had previously acquired the lands of the former sports park.

Over the coming months, the municipality and Heijmans will work out the urban development plan in further detail. This will include the necessary research needed to change the zoning plan. The sale of these energy efficient homes is expected to commence in 2020.

About Heijmans
Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, building & technology, roads and civil engineering in the areas living, working and connecting. Our constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers, companies and public sector bodies, and together we are building the spatial contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information at our website: www.heijmans.nl.


For more information / not for publication:

Media
Rik Hammer
Communications
+31 73 543 52 17
rhammer@heijmans.nl

Analysts
Guido Peters
Investor Relations
+ 31 73 543 52 17
gpeters@heijmans.nl

Attachment

  • Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8d5ce80b-d1ea-4675-94b7-7b2582b49bfb)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)