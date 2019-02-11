sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Conference Call Regarding Elekta's Q3 Report for 2018/19

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) will publish its Q3 report for 2018/19 on February 22, as per:

  • The report will be published at 07:30 CET.
  • Elekta will host a telephone conference starting at 10:00 CET with Richard Hausmann, President and CEO, and Gustaf Salford, CFO.

To take part in the conference call, please dial in about five minutes in advance.

  • UK dial-in number: +44(0)333-300-9265
  • US dial-in number: +1-646-722-4902
  • Swedish dial-in number: +46(0)8-505-583-50

The telephone conference will also be broadcasted live online, through the following link (however, in order to ask questions, it is necessary to call in):
http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1919136-1/CA7E707987FE9817758D6C8899341F6F

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our nearly 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

For further information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson, Global EVP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Tel: +46-70-410-7180, E-mail: Oskar.Bosson@elekta.com
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Gunilla Öhman, Head of Investor Relations (interim)
Tel: +46-70-763-8125, E-mail: gunilla.oehman@elekta.com
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

