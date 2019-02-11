sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.02.2019 | 08:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire

London, February 8

11 February 2019

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value


Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 31 January 2019 was 216.96 pence (31 December 2018: 221.67 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 January 2019 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Ten largest shareholdingsPence per sharePercentage of investee equity held
Hurricane Energy plc52.05.1
Northgate plc33.16.5
FairFX Group plc31.021.1
STV Group plc26.919.8
De La Rue plc24.65.4
GI Dynamics Inc5.148.4
Board Intelligence Ltd*4.8*
Allied Minds plc3.42.0
Sutton Harbour plc2.910.2
Cenkos Securities plc2.86.9
Total of ten largest shareholdings186.6
Other investments29.5
Cash and accruals0.9
Total NAV217.0

*Board Intelligence Ltd is a private company and its shares are not listed on a stock exchange. Therefore, the percentage held is not disclosed.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 742 742

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080


© 2019 PR Newswire