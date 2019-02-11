Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

11 February 2019



CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value



Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 31 January 2019 was 216.96 pence (31 December 2018: 221.67 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 January 2019 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Ten largest shareholdings Pence per share Percentage of investee equity held Hurricane Energy plc 52.0 5.1 Northgate plc 33.1 6.5 FairFX Group plc 31.0 21.1 STV Group plc 26.9 19.8 De La Rue plc 24.6 5.4 GI Dynamics Inc 5.1 48.4 Board Intelligence Ltd* 4.8 * Allied Minds plc 3.4 2.0 Sutton Harbour plc 2.9 10.2 Cenkos Securities plc 2.8 6.9 Total of ten largest shareholdings 186.6 Other investments 29.5 Cash and accruals 0.9 Total NAV 217.0

*Board Intelligence Ltd is a private company and its shares are not listed on a stock exchange. Therefore, the percentage held is not disclosed.

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

Chris Waldron (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 742 742

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080