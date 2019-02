EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company confirms that it entered into a closed period on 9 February 2019 (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

11 February 2019

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

