VMP Group: VMP Oyj to combine Enjoy and Staff Plus brands in spring 2019

VMP Oyj to combine Enjoy and Staff Plus brands in spring 2019

VMP is refining its service range in spring 2019 by combining the Enjoy and Staff Plus brands of its HORECA (hotel, restaurant, catering) recruitment and staff leasing consultancy company in to one brand by the name of Enjoy. In the future, VMP will serve all of its hotel and restaurant clients and employees under the name Enjoy throughout the entire country.

The benefits accompanying the combining of the brands will gradually become apparent during the course of the spring. By summer, the entire service range will have reached its full scope and be available to all our clients.

Olli Tuominen, managing director of Enjoy, is satisfied with the expansion of the branch and states, "In the future, more than 40 recruitment professionals nationwide will be serving our clients. Enjoy clients will have a significantly more comprehensive network at their disposal in the Greater Helsinki region, and Staff Plus clients will benefit from a more extensively operating organisation nationwide. Enjoy will be stronger than before in providing HORECA resources for clients as well as employing and training employees."

According to VMP Oyj's managing director, Juha Pesola, combining the brands is a natural continuum in the company's strategy. He says, "We are striving to help both businesses and our employees succeed. By spreading HORECA know-how under one brand from Lapland's tourist season to the summer terraces in the heart of Helsinki, we are a better partner than before. Our employees can work more flexibly than before, on a seasonal basis, and our clients have a more extensive reserve of top experts.

Enquiries:

Enjoy, Olli Tuominen +358 500 595 230, olli.tuominen@enjoy.fi .

VMP is a Finnish staffing services company providing a comprehensive range of services within staffing, recruitment, organization development and self-employment. VMP's mission is to help businesses and people to succeed in a changing working environment. In addition to our Finnish clients, we serve clients in Sweden and VMP also has a recruitment centre in Romania. The VMP Group includes the VMP Varamiespalvelu, Staffplus, Voima, Enjoy, Personnel, Eezy and Alina trademarks.??