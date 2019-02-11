-- Addition of 2nd independent board member positions OMEICOS well for future value creation --

OMEICOS Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class small molecule therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular and ophthalmic diseases, today announced the appointment of Christian Schetter, Ph.D., as an independent Board Member. Christian has over 20 years' industry experience across the life sciences sector, and most recently joined venture capital firm Arix Bioscience plc as an Entrepreneur in Residence. Before that he was instrumental in building German immuno-oncology company Rigontec GmbH as their CEO and managed the integration process after Rigontec was acquired by MSD in 2017. His appointment adds a second independent board member to the OMEICOS board complementing the position of Dr. Bernd Kirschbaum as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Dr. Bernd Kirschbaum, Chairman of the Supervisory Board commented: "Bringing Christian on board, an experience leader who has gone through the process of building up biopharmaceutical start-ups, delivering on the important value inflection points in R&D and taking the next steps in corporate development, adds valuable expertise to the OMEICOS board. With two independent board members, in addition to the experienced board representation from our investors already in place, OMEICOS is well equipped for the next corporate development steps."

"We welcome Christian to our Supervisory Board and are looking forward to working with him as OMEICOS enters a very exciting stage in its development. Christian's appointment adds a second independent board member to our team, following Bernd Kirschbaum's addition to the board in 2015 whose years of R&D leadership at pharmaceutical companies have been and will continue to be essential as we advance our lead compound in Atrial Fibrillation towards proof-of-concept in patients and continue expanding our development pipeline with our subsidiary OMEICOS Ophthalmics in Boston. Taken together, Bernd and Christian bring two unique sets of experience and expertise to OMEICOS," added Robert Fischer, MD, CEO/CSO of OMEICOS Therapeutics.

Prior to his role at Rigontec GmbH, Christian was President and CEO of Neovii Biotech (previously Fresenius Biotech). During his tenure, one antibody product was brought to market and the indication for another product expanded. Christian was also instrumental in selling Fresenius Biotech to the Neopharm Group, Israel, to form Neovii Biotech and positioning it as a successful standalone business. He was SVP of European Operations at Coley Pharmaceutical Group and Managing Director of Coley GmbH. Christian was part of the leadership team which built Coley Pharmaceuticals from inception through multiple financing rounds, a NASDAQ IPO and, following several significant pharma deals, to a trade sale to Pfizer in 2007. Before entering the life science industry, Christian was successfully performing academic research at the Max Planck Institute in Martinsried, Germany. He received his undergraduate degree and PhD from the University of Cologne and did postdoctoral research in oncology and virology at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California.

OMEICOS Therapeutics is a spin-off company from the Max Delbrueck Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC) in Berlin. The company has discovered a series of metabolically robust synthetic analogues of omega-3 fatty acid-derived epoxyeicosanoids that have the potential to treat inflammatory, cardiovascular and other diseases. Epoxyeicosanoids, as a newly described class of bioactive lipid mediators, activate cell type-specific endogenous pathways that promote organ and tissue protection. OMEICOS' small molecules are orally available and show improved biological activity and pharmacokinetic properties compared to their natural counterparts. OMEICOS' technology is based on ground-breaking scientific results in the field of omega-3 fatty acid metabolism and physiology obtained by the companies' founders, Dr. Wolf-Hagen Schunck, Prof. John. R. Falck, Prof. Dominik Mueller and Dr. Robert Fischer. The companies' research activities are supported by a grant from the German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF). www.omeicos.com

