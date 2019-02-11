Weekend Unlimited Announces New Additions to Business Development and Sales Team

Company Appoints Seasoned Business Development and Sales Leaders to Grow Brand Presence in The United States, Canada, Jamaica and other International Markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT) - (FSE: 0OS1) - (OTCMKTS: WKULF) announces the appointment of Mr. Karl Schmieder, MS/MFA., to the role of Director, Business Development and Tom Wisniewski, Vice President Sales Operations. As an executive and entrepreneur, Mr. Schmieder brings more than 25 years of business development success in biopharmaceutical and internet industries. Mr. Wisniewski brings more than 20 years of sales expertise in consumer-packaged goods, investment, real estate, telecommunications industries.

"Karl is a strategic thinker who will contribute to the development of new products, partnerships and services. Tom brings diverse leadership experience in sales and operations and will help drive our national and international growth," said Mr. Paul Chu, President and Chief Executive Officer, Weekend Unlimited. "The addition of Karl and Tom helps strengthen Weekend's management as we execute our growth strategy," added Mr. Chu.

Mr. Schmieder co-founded messagingLAB, a strategy and marketing communications firm focused on the life sciences. He has successfully launched biotechnology companies and pharmaceutical products and services. He has held executive and business development positions at emerging digital health and leading strategy communications consulting firms.

Mr. Wisniewski is seasoned sales professional with extensive experience nationally and internationally. He has served as managing director of Rocket Holdings, a private investment and real estate group. In addition, Mr. Wisniewski served as field account manager at VHA Corporation and sales manager at Abmnus. Mr. Wisniewski is a pioneer in the wireless prepaid industry and lead the national sales team at iPrepaid Master, a national wireless services distribution company.

Karl Schmieder attended the University of California, Riverside, where he received his BS and MS degrees, and an MFA from Naropa Institute. He served as founder and Chief Executive Officer of messagingLAB. He is the co-author of "What's Your Bio Strategy? How to Prepare Your Business for Synthetic Biology" and speaks regularly on the transformation of business by biotechnology.

Tom Wisniewski attended Arizona State University.

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is capitalizing on its vast industry relationships to establish a lifestyle brand featuring premium products and delivering life's highest moments. The company aggregates and scales small to medium brands, primarily in the categories of flower, extracts and edibles. Weekend Unlimited brands have best of class operations, distribution and strong revenue trajectories, making them ideal candidates for the deployment of capital and expertise through access to technologies, infrastructure and centralized systems. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.