PR Newswire

Subaru Confirms First Electrified Models Planned for Europe

ZAVENTEM, Belgium, February 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Subaru Europe, the European subsidiary of Subaru Corporation, today announced they will unveil two electrified models at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/819686/Subaru_e_BOXER.jpg )

The two e-BOXER powered models will be unveiled during the press conference scheduled on 5th March at 10:45 a.m. (CET).

Subaru will also display the latest iteration of the Levorg featuring a redesigned front bonnet and newly equipped with 2.0L NA BOXER Engine.

A dedicated e-BOXER website will open on 5th March at 11:00 a.m. (CET).

https://www.subaru.eu/e-boxer

About Subaru Europe NV/SA

Subaru Europe NV/SA is a fully-owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation, the manufacturer of Subaru vehicles in Japan. Headquartered in Zaventem, Belgium, Subaru Europe acts as a local hub for all Subaru importers in Europe. It supports the distribution network via a number of functions. These include product and service training, trading, brand marketing, product marketing, market research and public relations as well as the development, testing and distribution of Subaru genuine parts and accessories.

Subaru Europe Press +32(0)2-714-0-400


© 2019 PR Newswire