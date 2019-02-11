Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 8 February 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450





Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 8 February 2019







Guernsey, 11 February 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 4 February 2019 and 8 February 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 6,294 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.02 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 04/02/2019 BATE 75 7.12 534 XLON 849 7.07 6,006 CHIX 79 7.12 562 TRQX 125 7.14 893 Total 1,128 7.09 7,995 05/02/2019 BATE 167 7.06 1,179 XLON 851 7.09 6,031 CHIX 82 7.06 579 TRQX 127 7.06 897 Total 1,227 7.08 8,686 06/02/2019 BATE 0 - - XLON 909 7.03 6,391 CHIX 81 7.14 578 TRQX 128 7.17 918 Total 1,118 7.06 7,888 07/02/2019 BATE 69 7.22 498 XLON 769 7.04 5,417 CHIX 74 7.12 527 TRQX 121 7.09 858 Total 1,033 7.07 7,300 08/02/2019 BATE 299 6.98 2,087 XLON 1,302 6.86 8,935 CHIX 69 6.84 472 TRQX 118 6.89 813 Total 1,788 6.88 12,307







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,694,591 (equal to 29.3% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,118,771, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.







Set out below are all trades completed between 4 February 2019 and 8 February 2019:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 04/02/2019 XLON 8 7.14 57.12 XLON 13 7.14 92.82 XLON 50 7.14 357.00 XLON 67 7.14 478.38 TRQX 125 7.14 892.50 XLON 129 7.14 921.06 XLON 69 7.14 492.66 XLON 35 7.12 249.20 XLON 8 7.12 56.96 CHIX 31 7.12 220.72 BATE 75 7.12 534.00 CHIX 8 7.12 56.96 XLON 38 7.12 270.56 CHIX 2 7.12 14.24 CHIX 2 7.12 14.24 CHIX 36 7.12 256.32 XLON 325 7.06 2,294.50 XLON 85 6.88 584.80 XLON 22 6.88 151.36 Total 1,128 7.09 7,995.40 05/02/2019 XLON 228 7.14 1,627.92 CHIX 6 7.08 42.48 XLON 126 7.08 892.08 XLON 131 7.08 927.48 XLON 112 7.08 792.96 XLON 127 7.06 896.62 TRQX 127 7.06 896.62 CHIX 76 7.06 536.56 BATE 43 7.06 303.58 BATE 124 7.06 875.44 XLON 127 7.04 894.08 Total 1,227 7.08 8,685.82 06/02/2019 TRQX 28 7.22 202.16 TRQX 16 7.22 115.52 TRQX 27 7.22 194.94 CHIX 17 7.16 121.72 CHIX 27 7.16 193.32 TRQX 30 7.14 214.20 CHIX 19 7.12 135.28 CHIX 18 7.12 128.16 XLON 182 7.08 1,288.56 XLON 126 7.08 892.08 XLON 133 7.08 941.64 TRQX 27 7.08 191.16 XLON 119 7.08 842.52 XLON 184 7.00 1,288.00 XLON 83 6.90 572.70 XLON 27 6.90 186.30 XLON 55 6.90 379.50 Total 1,118 7.06 7,887.76 07/02/2019 CHIX 7 7.26 50.82 BATE 69 7.22 498.18 CHIX 10 7.18 71.80 TRQX 10 7.16 71.60 TRQX 9 7.16 64.44 TRQX 18 7.16 128.88 TRQX 20 7.16 143.20 CHIX 15 7.14 107.10 TRQX 24 7.08 169.92 TRQX 15 7.08 106.20 CHIX 42 7.08 297.36 XLON 144 7.06 1,016.64 XLON 145 7.06 1,023.70 XLON 354 7.06 2,499.24 XLON 63 6.96 438.48 TRQX 25 6.96 174.00 XLON 63 6.96 438.48 Total 1,033 7.07 7,300.04 08/02/2019 CHIX 14 7.06 98.84 TRQX 28 7.04 197.12 TRQX 25 7.04 176.00 XLON 459 7.00 3,213.00 XLON 160 6.98 1,116.80 BATE 87 6.98 607.26 BATE 87 6.98 607.26 BATE 125 6.98 872.50 XLON 81 6.94 562.14 CHIX 24 6.90 165.60 XLON 134 6.82 913.88 TRQX 25 6.78 169.50 TRQX 40 6.76 270.40 XLON 153 6.74 1,031.22 CHIX 7 6.74 47.18 CHIX 9 6.74 60.66 XLON 162 6.66 1,078.92 CHIX 15 6.66 99.90 XLON 153 6.66 1,018.98 Total 1,788 6.88 12,307.16



