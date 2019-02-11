FXCM Group: FXCM Pro Joins LiquidityFinder

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Feb. 11, 2019 ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, Cryptocurrencies and related services, today announced that FXCM Pro, the institutional arm of the business, has joined LiquidityFinder.com an information and matching service for businesses looking for liquidity.

Sam Low, Founder of LiquidityFinder said "FXCM have a compelling liquidity offering with FXCM Prime and FXCM Omnibus. It is of great benefit to the marketplace that they have joined LiquidityFinder to make information about their liquidity solutions more widespread and accessible. On LiquidityFinder , FXCM's services can be viewed alongside other liquidity providers, allowing businesses to be more informed when choosing liquidity partners."

FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds Direct Market Access to 16 Institutional ECN's via our FX Prime Brokerage service.

Mario Sanchez-Wandemberg, Managing Director, FXCM Group, commented: "FXCM Pro caters to a client base seeking execution, liquidity, and clearing solutions. By including our services on a website like Liquidity Finder it allows customers who may not know FXCM or know that we offer certain products and services to easily find us."

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

About Liquidity Finder: LiquidityFinder is a new liquidity solutions search tool that provides a consolidated view of liquidity providers offering eFX, CFD, Crypto and other OTC liquidity, making comparing sources easy, straight forward and transparent. LiquidityFinder takes the guesswork out of finding the right liquidity partners so that banks, brokers and asset managers can make a well-informed choice to create a competitive edge and build long term success.

Contact the LiquidityFinder Team on info@liquidityfinder.com or telephone +44 20 3488 3022. www.liquidityfinder.com

