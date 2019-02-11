STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Raketech, a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, will publish its year-end 2018 report at 08.00 CET on 21 February. At 09.00 CET on the same day, the report will be presented in a conference call and audiocast by CEO Michael Holmberg and CFO Andreas Kovacs. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

To participate in the call, please dial:

Sweden: +46 8 566 42 705

UK: +44 333 300 9034

The conference call can also be followed online at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/raketech-q4-2018

For more information, please contact investor@raketech.com

The information was submitted for publication on February 11, 2019, at 9:00 CET.

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering SEO, online guides, communities and social media products in primarily the Nordic region and the UK. Through some 20 flagship brands, Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser is the company's Certified Adviser (certifiedadvisor@penser.se / +46 8 463 83 00). For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/raketech/r/invitation-to-raketech-s-year-end-2018-conference-call,c2734972

The following files are available for download: