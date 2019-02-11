Red Box Announces Partnership With Global Relay, Expanding Its Financial Services Ecosystem and Compliance Offering

LONDON and NEW YORK, February 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Red Box, the leading platform for voice, today announces a partnership with Global Relay, leaders in information archiving and compliance. This partnership enables customers to use Global Relay's search, surveillance, and analytics tools to unlock the full value of voice, as well as meet compliance obligations.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/728408/Red_Box_logo.jpg )

Reliable and secure voice capture and retrieval is crucial for financial services organisations endeavouring to comply with and prepare for regulation and partnering with Global Relay will support the adherence to record-keeping requirements mandated by MiFID II and other global regulations. The partnership demonstrates Red Box's commitment to building a best of breed partner ecosystem and providing customers with complete data sovereignty.

Global Relay Archive is a leading information archiving, surveillance, and eDiscovery solution that helps organisations manage and control their communications data and aids them in meeting regulatory requirements and improving productivity. Customers will benefit from seamless integration with Red Box utilising their export broker and email bridge functions to securely push both voice and highly accurate transcriptions of conversations into Global Relay Archive, where they can be preserved and analysed alongside other ecomms and trade data - including email, social media, IM, and text.

Pete Ellis, Red Box Chief Product Officer, commented: "We are delighted to be able to announce this partnership with Global Relay. It reflects our ongoing commitment to an open API strategy and partnering with best of breed organisations to create an environment which allows our customers to fully embrace a 'voice first' strategy and comply with regulations. Global Relay has a big presence in the Financial Services space and as such understands the rigorous pressures regulation imposes on organisations in terms of data governance."

CEO Warren Roy of Global Relay said: "We're really excited to be partnering with Red Box to expand our information archiving offerings. As a company that manages petabytes of data for the world's largest and most powerful organisations, we have a platform that has demonstrated scalability, performance and security. We look forward to enabling our mutual customers to derive new insights and value from their voice data."

About Red Box

Red Box is the leading dedicated voice specialist, empowering organisations to capture, secure and unlock the value of enterprise wide voice. With the most open and connected platform, we capture and transcribe voice communications from over 55 systems (legacy and new), across global enterprises and SMEs. Our customers retain complete data sovereignty and we connect them to the broadest partner ecosystem to maximise the value of captured voice data.

Working with our global reseller channel, we are trusted by leading organisations across financial, contact centre, government and public safety sectors (including six of the world's top banks, 85% of global interdealer brokers, 1,700 call centres and over 70% of UK police forces) and we capture and secure millions of calls daily for over 3,000 customers around the world.

For more information visit http://www.redboxvoice.com

About Global Relay

Global Relay is the leading provider of cloud archiving, surveillance, and eDiscovery solutions for the global financial sector and other highly regulated industries. Global Relay delivers services to over 23,000 customers in 90 countries, including 22 of the top 25 banks. Global Relay Archive supports email, IM, Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, social media, mobile messaging, and more - with mobile, Outlook, and web access.