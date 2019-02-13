Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2019) - Genesis Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIS) ("Genesis" or the "Company") today announced that Genesis has joined Discovery Group and appointed John Robins and Jim Paterson as Strategic Advisors. Genesis would also like to announce the appointment of Stephen Williams to the Board of Directors.

Jeff Sundar, President and Director commented, "On behalf of the Board of Directors we are very proud to join Discovery Group and happy to welcome the new additions to the team. Discovery Group includes companies advancing high quality resource projects such as Bluestone Resources Inc., Fireweed Zinc Ltd. and Great Bear Resources Ltd. Recent group M&A successes include Kaminak Gold Corp. acquired by Goldcorp. for $520 million in 2016 and Northern Empire Resources Corp. acquired for $117 million in 2018 by Coeur Mining.

John Robins and Jim Paterson, both principals of Discovery Group, have an enviable track record of success and bring significant capital markets and technical expertise. We are also pleased to appoint Stephen Williams to the Board of Directors, as Stephen brings significant experience in corporate finance, investor relations, and metallurgical engineering; all highly valuable as we look to advance Chevrier and unlock value for shareholders."

John Robins, P.Geo. - Strategic Advisor

Mr. Robins is a professional geologist with over 30 years of experience as an independent exploration geologist and entrepreneur. Most recently John was the founder and Chairman of Kaminak Gold which was purchased for $520 million by Goldcorp Inc. in 2016.

In 2008, Mr. Robins was recognized for his achievements in mining exploration by the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia with the H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award. This is recognized as one of the highest awards given for mineral exploration in Canada.

Mr. Robins has also been active in starting several successful public exploration and development companies culminating in 2005 with his founding of Discovery Group.

Jim Paterson - Strategic Advisor

Jim is a principal of Discovery Group and has been actively involved in marketing and corporate development activities for the group companies since 2002. Jim has 22 years of industry experience, including capital raises, acquisitions, joint-ventures, spin-outs, RTOs, and IPOs.

He is the Chairman and CEO of Valore Metals Corporation and was a driving force behind more than $60 million in equity financings for ValOre that lead to multiple discoveries and a 200% increase in mineral resources at ValOre's Angilak uranium project.

Jim was a long-standing and active director of Kaminak Gold Corp. (acquired by Goldcorp.) and founding director of Northern Empire Resources Corp. (acquired by Coeur Mining). In 2007, Jim founded Corsa Capital Ltd. Corsa's 2008 IPO lead to a 2010 transaction which created a leading U.S. metallurgical coal producer with a C$250M market capitalization.

Stephen Williams, P.Eng., MBA - Appointed to Board of Directors

Mr. Williams was previously a Director of the metals and mining investment banking team at Canaccord Genuity Corp. He provided strategic advice to clients on acquisitions, mergers, and equity financings. Stephen is a professional engineer by background and worked for Freeport-McMoRan in an operational and process development capacity. He holds a B.A.Sc. in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of British Columbia and an MBA from the W. P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University.

Stephen is currently the Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations for Bluestone Resource Inc., a Discovery Group company.

About Genesis Metals

The Company is focused on advancing the Chevrier Gold Project located 35 km southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec. On February 6, 2019, Genesis announced a new resource estimate for Chevrier: 423,000 ounces Indicated at 1.22 g/t gold and 303,000 ounces Inferred at 1.27 g/t gold.* Chevrier is located along the Fancamp Deformation Zone, 15 km northeast of the high-grade Monster Lake gold deposit and 15 km northwest of the past producing high-grade Joe Mann gold mine.

Genesis also owns 100% the 203 km2 October Gold project located in the southern Swayze greenstone belt in Benton Township, Ontario. This project is located 35 km northwest of IAMGold and Sumitomo Mining's Cote Lake deposit and 50km southeast of Goldcorp's Borden gold deposit.

*Both Indicated and Inferred categories comprise pit constrained and underground components with cut-off grades of 0.3 g/t Au and 0.95 g/t Au respectively. (previously disclosed in a Company news release dated February 6th, 2019)

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into Mineral Reserves. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. The CIM definitions were followed for the classification of Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an Indicated Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an Indicated Mineral Resource category.

