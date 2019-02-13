Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
London, February 13
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
Headline: Third Interim Dividend
The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Third Interim Dividend for the year ended 31 January 2019, of 3.65p per share, payable 22 March 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 22 February 2019. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 21 February 2019.
Kelly Nice
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
13 February 2019