Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 13

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Third Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Third Interim Dividend for the year ended 31 January 2019, of 3.65p per share, payable 22 March 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 22 February 2019. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 21 February 2019.

Kelly Nice
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

13 February 2019


