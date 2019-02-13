Video Streaming Market Worth $124.57 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 19.10%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global video streaming market size is anticipated to reach USD124.57 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 19.10% CAGR during the forecast period. Globally, rising demand for on-demand video and extensive growth of online video are key drivers of the market. In addition, increasing demand for high-speed Internet connectivity acts as an advantage for the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Increasing usage of videos in corporate training and growing impact of video streaming in the education sector are anticipated to drive the market

Use of artificial intelligence to improve video quality is expected to push the market to register a CAGR of 19.10% over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, majorly due to increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity and surge in on-demand streaming

Key players in the market include Akamai Technologies, Inc.; Amazon Web Services; Apple, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Google Inc.; Kaltura, Inc.; Netflix, Inc.; Ustream; Wowza Media Systems; AT&T Inc.; and Hulu, LLC.

Growing adoption of smartphones, in combination with extensive range of high-speed Internet technologies such as 3G, 4G, and LTE, has resulted in increasing growth of data. Audio and video traffic across the globe has boosted consumption of Internet data. Moreover, rising demand for devices that are capable of supporting digital media are helping consumers to access media content anywhere across the globe.

The market can be categorized based on streaming scope into live video and non-linear video. The live video segment held the dominant share and is also anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the video streaming market based on streaming, solution, platform, deployment, service, revenue model, user, application, and region:

Video Streaming Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Live Video



Non-Linear Video

Video Streaming Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Internet Protocol TV



Over the Top (OTT)



Pay TV

Video Streaming Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Gaming Consoles



Laptops & Desktops



Smartphones & Tablets



Smart TV

Video Streaming Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Cloud



On-premises

Video Streaming Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Consulting



Managed Services



Training & Support

Video Streaming Revenue Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Advertising



Rental



Subscription

Video Streaming User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Residential



Commercial

Video Streaming Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Real time entertainment



Web browsing & advertising



Gaming



Social networking



E-Learning

Video Streaming Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

