EXCHANGE NOTICE 13.2.2019 STRUCTURED BONDS STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 14.2.2019 1 structured bond issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB will be listed on HEL Retail Structured Products as of 14.2.2019. Please find structured bond identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 13.2.2019 LAINAT LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 14.2.2019 1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 14.2.2019 HEL Retail Structured Products -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Svenska Handelsbanken AB. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=708787