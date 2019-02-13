Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hansa Trust plc (HAN) Hansa Trust plc: Net Asset Value 13-Feb-2019 / 12:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HANSA TRUST PLC The estimated unaudited Net Asset Value, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC"), for the Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary shares of Hansa Trust plc at the close of business on 12 February 2019 was as follows: Cum Income NAV per Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary share* 1,398.14p Ex Income NAV per Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary share 1,393.17p *The AIC currently advises its members to list their NAVs both inclusive and exclusive of net income generated in the current period. Therefore, net income for the current financial reporting period is made up of income received and accrued - expenses paid and accrued - tax (if applicable) - Hansa Trust dividend paid (or due) to shareholders. These items are not included in the "Ex income NAV per Ordinary and 'A' Ordinary share" NAV. Hansa Trust LEI: 213800AIF87JWGLA1L74 For and on behalf of the Board Hansa Capital Partners LLP - Secretary ISIN: GB0007879728 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HAN OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7475 EQS News ID: 775469 End of Announcement EQS News Service

