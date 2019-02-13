Dthera Sciences SVP to Speak on Keynote Panel about Digital Therapeutics in Biopharma at OCT West Coast Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2019 / DtheraTM Sciences (OTCQB: DTHR), the leading digital therapeutic company focusing on the elderly, is pleased to announce that Martin Culjat, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Scientific & Regulatory Affairs, will speak on the opening keynote panel at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials West Coast (OCT West Coast). The conference will be held from February 12-13, 2019 in Burlingame, CA.

The keynote panel is entitled 'Taking Stock of New Players Entering the Healthcare Space: An Opportunity or Threat for Traditional Biopharma?' and will focus on the potential impact that non-traditional players such as digital therapeutics can have in the biopharma sector.

Dr. Culjat is also giving a separate presentation at the conference, entitled 'Overcoming regulatory challenges in digital therapeutic development.' This presentation will focus on regulatory considerations in the clinical development of digital therapeutics as well as similarities and differences between clinical trials in digital therapeutics and traditional drug trials. This presentation will be followed by a 'fire-side chat' on digital therapeutics.

In both the keynote panel and the presentation, Dr. Culjat will highlight experiences with clinical and regulatory efforts relating to Dthera's development-stage digital therapeutic device, DTHR-ALZ. This product has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA for the treatment of the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

OCT West Coast is the flagship event among a series of international OCT conferences focusing on clinical trials for the biopharma and medical device industries, and provides insider knowledge on new innovations and technological advancements in the industry.

About Dthera Sciences

Dthera Sciences (OTCQB: DTHR) is the leading digital therapeutic company focusing on the elderly. The San Diego based, publicly traded company is working to improve the lives of seniors and individuals suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, as well as those who care for them. Dthera is developing DTHR-ALZ, a medical device that has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA for the mitigation of the symptoms of agitation and depression associated with Alzheimer's disease. To the company's knowledge, DTHR-ALZ is the first product to receive Breakthrough Device designation for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and Dthera Sciences is only the second digital therapeutic company to receive this designation. If granted approval by the FDA, DTHR-ALZ would become the first non-pharmacological prescription treatment for the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. Please see www.dthera.com for more information.

