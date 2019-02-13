

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) announced it has defined, executable plans, which include significant cost reductions and improved net working capital. As a result, the company increased its three-year savings target to $400 million from $250 million.



'Our DN Now actions are designed to yield returns on invested capital in the mid-teens and produce free cash flow that will reduce our ratio of net debt to trailing 12-months adjusted EBITDA to less than three times by 2021. We are executing on several initiatives to improve our cost structure, intensify customer focus by evolving our connected commerce solutions and significantly improve our financial position. We are confident these plans will improve our financial performance for 2019 and beyond,' Jeffrey Rutherford, CFO, said.



For the fourth-quarter, loss was $0.08 per share on a non-GAAP basis. Revenue was $1.3 billion, increased 3.2% on an as-reported basis, or 6.6% in constant currency.



