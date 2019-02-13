Vidsys Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its Comprehensive Converged Security Information Management System, RiskShield Enterprise

The platform's high level of interoperability and holistic coverage of the security ecosystem greatly enhance its value proposition among organizations of all sizes

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global Converged Security Information Management (CSIM) system market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Vidsys, Inc. with the 2019 Global Technology Leadership Award. Vidsys' comprehensive, intelligent, and open architecture CSIM software platform, RiskShield Enterprise, empowers security personnel to monitor an organization's ecosystem for both cyber and physical security events through a single, user-friendly interface. The system aids in informed decision making and helps operators proactively manage situations by offering them a comprehensive view of the enterprise's security posture.

"RiskShield Enterprise addresses the five core features of data collection, analysis, verification, resolution, and tracking," said Danielle VanZandt, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Security personnel can customize the data that the platform presents through filters managed seamlessly through a user-friendly interface. Furthermore, users can filter the displayed information by time, location, duration, frequency, and type to obtain the information that is most pertinent to their operations."

RiskShield Enterprise connects an organization's vital security systems, such as IT security information and event management (SIEM), video surveillance and management systems, security analysis, investigative tools, and reporting platforms, allowing operators to base their decisions on a holistic view of the entire ecosystem. The software then alerts operators of potential security risks to their IT infrastructure, buildings, assets, or employees. RiskShield Enterprise operates as a top layer to the customer's existing systems; thus, Vidsys can tailor enhancements and implement those changes without causing any operational downtime.

As a vendor-agnostic system, the CSIM platform integrates seamlessly with over 350 third-party legacy and new technologies and is scalable for businesses of all sizes in any industry. Some of the solutions and systems with which the platform can be integrated include video management, identity and access management, building management, security sensors, weather forecasts, fire alarms, analytics, smartphones, intruder detection, computer-aided dispatch, and social media platforms. Moreover, RiskShield Enterprise can link multiple independent organizations' systems, such as public and private critical infrastructure, which rely on each other for vital information.

"In addition to bringing an organization's physical security systems together, RiskShield Enterprise integrates and directly communicates with cybersecurity platforms, significantly saving operational expenditures," noted VanZandt. "This exceptional technology and return on investment strongly positions the company for greater growth in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Leadership Award to the company that demonstrates uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Vidsys, Inc.

Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, USA, Vidsys provides transformational Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) and Converged Security and Information Management (CSIM) software platform that has been adopted by some of the world's leading brands and technology partners within key verticals, including Transportation, Energy, Utility, Healthcare, and Government. Vidsys software has obtained highest levels of information security and assurance from both top-tier global corporations and the US federal government.

Vidsys is hardware, protocol, and device agnostic, and offers bi-directional, browser-based platform with industry-specific features and functions that allows sensors, devices, systems, subsystems, and services to be interconnected via open architecture APIs and SDKs. The platform collects, correlates and converts vast amounts of data into meaningful and actionable information, based on the organization's risk policy, standards and compliance requirements. By leveraging mobile and web-based technology, the software can be rapidly deployed and provides real-time situational awareness and information management capabilities. For more info, please visit www.vidsys.com .

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

