Kris Lovejoy appointed EY Global Cybersecurity Leader, Advisory

-Brings more than 20 years of global experience in security, risk, compliance and governance

-Continued focus on providing cybersecurity solutions and services to help clients navigate disruption and support innovation

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces the appointment of Kris Lovejoy as the new EY Global Cybersecurity Leader, Advisory. Kris will oversee the cybersecurity services and operations EY teams provide to clients across the globe.

Lovejoy, a world-renowned leader in security, risk, compliance and governance, was CEO of BluVector, which offers artificial intelligence-powered sense and response cybersecurity platforms. She previously served as a head of the business unit at defense contractor Northrop Grumman from which BluVector was spun out as a standalone business in January 2017.

Lovejoy has also held positions as President of Acuity Solutions, General Manager of IBM's Security Services division, and Chief Information Security Officer of IBM. Also at IBM, Lovejoy participated as a member of the company's Growth and Transformation Team, acted as Co-Chair of its Women's Diversity Committee and acted as IBM's representative to the U.S. Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity.

Lovejoy succeeds Paul van Kessel, EY Global Advisory Cybersecurity Leader, who will retire from EY in June 2019.

Amy Brachio, EY Global and EY Americas Advisory Risk Leader, says:

"It is more challenging than ever for organizations to map the digital environment in which they operate, and exposing attackers and potential attackers mandates cybersecurity defenses that proactively identify and address threats. Kris' extensive background in cybersecurity across industries and thousands of organizations makes her uniquely qualified to lead the continued EY focus in offering innovative and effective cybersecurity capabilities across the globe."

Kris Lovejoy, EY Global Cybersecurity Leader, Advisory, says:

"It is imperative for organizations to have a strategic, proactive approach to cybersecurity incidents, encompassing not only the right technologies, but also the right people for their holistic protection, detection and reaction process. As companies continue to disrupt or be disrupted, the role of trust with customers and employees alike is essential, particularly as new technologies like robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence are deployed. I am excited to join EY, an acknowledged leader in helping our clients address their cybersecurity requirements, and I look forward to helping clients garner all the resources they need to run their business while managing complex cybersecurity issues."

EY was recognized for the second consecutive year as a leader for cybersecurity consulting by ALM Intelligence in its report, ALM Vanguard of Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, for helping companies put cybersecurity at the heart of their growth strategy.

For more information, visit www.ey.com/cybersecurity.

Barbara Burgess

EY Global Media Relations

+1 212 773 1652

barbara.burgess@ey.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708904/EY_Logo.jpg