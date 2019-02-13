Business Talent Group, the Leading High-End Independent Talent Marketplace, Launches BTG Europe with Acquisition of London's Hillgate

Hillgate's Diverse Talent Pool and High-Caliber Team Will Expand BTG's Global Footprint, Scale and Ability to Offer High-Impact Talent Solutions across EMEA and Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Talent Group (BTG) today announced the launch of BTG Europe with the acquisition of UK-based Hillgate, expanding BTG's international footprint, scale and position as the leading global marketplace for on-demand, high-end independent talent. Hillgate Founder and CEO Andrew Lecocq will join BTG as Head of EMEA, leading BTG Europe's high-caliber London-based team in providing talent for clients across EMEA and worldwide.

Hillgate is a talent marketplace that provides agile workforce solutions to multinational Fortune 500 companies, with a particular focus in Life Sciences and Industrial Goods. Hillgate serves these companies with its network of 6,000 independent consultants and executives with extensive industry experience at top firms. This deep, diverse talent pool hails from the UK, the United States and more than 60 other countries and encompasses over 45 languages.

Jody Greenstone Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of Business Talent Group said, "Combining BTG's proprietary technology platform, data, compliance capabilities and customer success process with Hillgate will accelerate BTG's growth in Europe and allow us to scale rapidly and better serve our clients around the world. Operating under Andrew Lecocq's skilled leadership, Hillgate has built a top online talent marketplace of the world's brightest business minds, and its track record serving clients in Europe will build on BTG's powerful international position to firmly establish our global leadership in this rapidly growing market."

The London team and operations will integrate seamlessly into BTG's operations, connecting Fortune 1000 companies - including more than 40% of the Fortune 100 - with vetted, independent management consultants, high-end executives and subject matter experts. Leveraging its proprietary, private and secure First Look project-bidding platform, Quick Start projectization tool and dedicated in-house client success team, BTG has quickly become a trusted partner for companies looking to tap on-demand talent to solve critical business challenges.

"The establishment of BTG Europe confirms the continued growth in demand for flexible, agile workforce solutions to help manage complex projects in a tight labor market and fast-changing economy, as validated by recent collaborations with talent solutions leaders," said Amelia Tyagi, Co-Founder and President of Business Talent Group. "With the addition of Hillgate's world-class team and experts, we'll be even better positioned to lead the growth of the market."

This acquisition builds on BTG's momentum following two recent announcements affirming BTG's leadership and model: a collaboration with executive recruiting leader Heidrick & Struggles to be the exclusive provider of on-demand independent talent for its global client base; and a minority equity investment by Kelly Services, a global workforce solutions provider.

BTG Europe Head of EMEA Andrew Lecocq commented, "We are incredibly excited to join the BTG team. Jody Miller and Amelia Tyagi pioneered the on-demand talent market, and, together with their team, have built a world-class company that is a leader in the space. The close alignment of the culture, mission and goals of our two companies makes this a great opportunity for us. Together, we will be a truly global player in this space, offering executives the agile workforce solutions they need to work smarter, faster and more flexibly on high-priority business initiatives."

About Business Talent Group

Business Talent Group (BTG) is the leading global marketplace meeting the growing demand for high-end, on-demand talent worldwide. Headquartered in Los Angeles with locations in six other US cities, London and Amsterdam, BTG connects leading companies with a global dynamic talent pool of independent management consultants, subject matter experts and executives to solve their biggest business challenges - on-site or remote, part-time or full-time, individuals or teams, anywhere in the world. More than 40% of the F100 trusts BTG to curate, vet and deliver legally compliant independent talent that fuel growth, agility, innovation and performance improvement in 34 countries and counting. For more information, visit businesstalentgroup.com and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn.

