

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interpublic Group of Cos, Inc. (IPG) announced a 12 percent in quarterly dividend. The company's Board of Directors declared a common stock cash dividend of $0.235 per share, payable quarterly to holders of record on an ongoing basis.



The company paid four quarterly cash dividends of $0.21 per share during 2018.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, the company said it continues to see opportunities for solid revenue increases, and is targeting 2019 organic growth of 2.0 to 3.0 percent.



