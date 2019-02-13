Speedcast Brings Improved Connectivity to Outer Cook Islands

New Domestic Hub Responsible for Data, Voice, Television and Cellular Backhaul

SYDNEY, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that it will replace the Cook Islands' existing international hub termination service with a new domestic hub for data, voice, domestic terrestrial television distribution and cellular backhaul. The hub replacement will improve connectivity services for residents of the Cook Islands' remote outer islands. Speedcast will deliver the service with Bluesky, a primary provider of telecommunications services in the Cook Islands.

The Cook Islands is comprised of 15 individual islands spread over approximately 91 square miles in the South Pacific. With a new Newtec Dialog hub solution by Speedcast, Cook Islands residents on the outer islands will have significantly improved capability to connect to friends, family, health services and businesses on the main island, Rarotonga, and to the rest of the world. The new hub will also lay the framework for future network services, such as new and expanded cellular services like 3G and 4G.

"At Speedcast, we specialize in bringing connectivity to the most remote corners of the world-such as the Cook Islands," said Erwan Emilian, EVP Enterprise & Emerging Markets, at Speedcast. "By adding a new hub to its connectivity network, residents and visitors to even the furthest island in the nation will be able to contact the main island with high-quality service."

"Bluesky has a well-established relationship with Speedcast bringing innovative communications solutions to market over many years," said Rob McFadzien, Chief Technology Officer, at Bluesky. "The solution offered by Speedcast and Newtec allows us to modernize our domestic satellite network and extend our existing MPLS service to the islands whilst providing excellent space segment efficiencies. With this upgraded network we are laying the foundation for deploying updated services to the islands."

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

