Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Announces U.S. Listing on OTCQB Market Under Symbol KNRLF

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2019 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) (the "Company" or "Kontrol") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace (the "OTCQB Venture"), a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company will trade on the OTCQB Venture under symbol "KNRLF"; the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "KNR" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol "1K8".

"Listing on the OTCQB Venture is part of a long-term strategy to introduce the Company to a broader audience," said Paul Ghezzi, CEO Kontrol Energy. "We believe trading on the OTCQB will help us enhance liquidity by providing our current and future US investors with a trading platform."

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy was recently announced as the 7th fastest growing Startup in Canada by Canadian Business and Maclean's.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.comand by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com











