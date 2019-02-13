Altify's Relationship Map integrated with LinkedIn Sales Navigator helps sales teams turn contacts into relationships and close more business

Altify, the pioneer in digital sales transformation software for businesses worldwide, today announced it is now a LinkedIn Sales Navigator Application Platform (SNAP) partner. Altify's integration with LinkedIn Sales Navigator allows users to leverage rich account and contact information directly from the Altify Relationship Map. View contact details, get prompts on related leads and get in touch with contacts directly, all without leaving the context of Altify's Opportunity and Account Management applications.

"The Altify/ LinkedIn Sales Navigator integration supports our strategy to implement best-in-class tools to drive productivity improvements across our global sales organization," said Mat Singer, Sr. Director Sales Effectiveness at CenturyLink. "Enabling our sales teams to access rich contact and account information from a single location saves time, drives action, connections and increases productivity. There's huge value in our strategic partners working together to help CenturyLink build a world-class sales organization."

Altify Relationship Map helps sales teams connect with the people that matter. Users can visualize contacts, develop hierarchies and navigate relationships to identify decision makers. As users interact with their client contacts, they can build support and influence. With the ability to visualize accounts and opportunities, sales leaders and managers can coach their teams and provide buyer-specific guidance to close business.

Sales teams who are effective at gaining access to key buying influencers reduce sales cycle by 21% and increase win rate 28% (source: Altify Business Performance Benchmark Study 2018). The Altify Relationship Map helps improve sales velocity and increase win rates by building relationships with the right people.

"Our goal is to deliver great solutions that sales people and revenue teams use everyday," said Tammy Billington-Dynes, VP Products at Altify."The integration of Altify Relationship Map with LinkedIn Sales Navigator brings together two best of breed solutions, enabling revenue teams to uncover, connect and build relationships with all the right people. Now the entire team can maximize revenue in key accounts and win the opportunities that matter."

LinkedIn Sales Navigator taps into the power of LinkedIn's 500M+ member network to help Sales professionals find and build relationships with prospects and customers through social selling. On average, social selling leaders see:

45% more opportunities created

51% more likely to achieve quota

80% more productive

3X more likely to go to club

To learn more about the Altify Relationship Map Integration to LinkedIn Sales Solutions, visit https://www.altify.com/linkedin-sales-navigator-integration.

To learn more about Altify's Relationship Map, visit altify.com/opportunity manager or the Salesforce AppExchange.

For more information about the Altify Platform, visit http://www.altify.com or connect via social media:

LinkedIn

Twitter (@AltifyInc)

Facebook

The Altify Blog

About Altify

Altify is the digital sales transformation software company, helping sales teams win the opportunities that matter, grow revenue in their key accounts and improve sales execution with guided selling. Built natively on the Salesforce platform, Altify helps salespeople, sales leaders and executives achieve sustained revenue growth and sales success. Altify customers include: Autodesk, Bell Canada, BT, GE, Workday, Honeywell, HP Enterprise, Johnson Controls, UnitedHealthcare, Optum, and Salesforce. Find out more at altify.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005173/en/

Contacts:

Amanda King

altify@matternow.com

720-577-5403