

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Labor Department will release consumer price index for January at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Economists expect the inflation to tick up 0.1 percent on month, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the pound and the franc, it recovered against the yen and the euro.



The greenback was worth 110.72 against the yen, 1.0054 against the franc, 1.2921 against the pound and 1.1308 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



