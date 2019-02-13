EastWest BioScience Group: EastWest Bioscience Manufactures HempBeauti Shampoo and Conditioner under the Company's ChenvreHemp Body Care Brand

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2019 / EastWest Bioscience (the "Company" or "EastWest") (TSX.V: EAST) announces the manufacturing of the first two products of its newest line of hemp-based products being introduced in 2019. The Company's HempBeauti Shampoo and Conditioner is the first of a series of premium ultra-clean body care products under the ChenvreHemp brand line. HempBeauti Shampoo and Conditioner are due to be in stores late April or early May 2019.

"The Company is looking forward to the launch its newest line of body care products," says Rodney Gelineau, CEO of Eastwest BioScience. "We're starting with hair care, because it's something everyone uses, and customers have been asking for it."

"ChenvreHemp products have been formulated with one of the cleanest ingredients lists on the market. They are being manufactured to exacting standards by one of North America's most respected natural products formulators and manufacturers. The new HempBeauti hair products will contain a generous amount of hemp oil well-known for its healthy, luxurious benefits to hair and skin."

"We're excited to get these first products to the market," continues Gelineau. "The long-term strategy for ChenvreHemp is to develop innovative hemp-based body care products meant to pamper the body, mind and souls of health-conscious consumers of all ages and walks of life."

The Company is moving to penetrate several categories within the retail store environment. By increasing exposure into multiple categories, it increases the potential for getting our hemp based products into the consumers shopping basket. Expanding the Eastwest brand increases brand recognition and getting truly great hemp products into consumers' homes will just continue instill and increase brand loyalty.

"This clean and unique shampoo and conditioner are just the first in a series of products we'll be introducing to the Health and Beauty Care space." says Fanika Jovanovic Perika, Global Business Development Lead at Eastwest BioScience. "Creating and introducing clean natural products, across multiple categories within the retail footprint, will continue to be part of the long-term strategy of product development for the company. Consumers are looking for more natural products for themselves and their family. What they put on their bodies is as important as what they put in their bodies. We are very excited about this initial launch into the category."

About EastWest BioScience Group

EastWest Bioscience is a seed-to-sale organization that offers nutraceutical manufacturing and premium hemp-based consumer goods and sells them through national distributors such as Mondou and Purity Distributors, as well as Eastwest's own 27 Sangster's branded retail stores, one of Canada's oldest and most respected natural health chains. Since it was founded in 2016, EastWest continues to grow as a high-quality producer, manufacturer and distributor of multiple lines of premium hemp products. EastWest is strategically positioned in mainstream consumer markets with wholistic natural products and has developed distribution channels into mainstream stores and markets in Canada. The Company has a Health Canada licensed, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified manufacturing facility and produces premium brands offering natural products for a preventive care lifestyle. EastWest consumer product lines are divided into four distinct brands: 1) Natural Advancement - natural biopharmaceutical health supplements; 2) Earth's Menu - all-natural hemp superfoods; 3) Natural Pet Science - pet food and pet supplements; and 4) ChanvreHemp - all-natural health and beauty products. The organization will continue to focus on ongoing development of innovative, hemp-based consumer products through advanced science with clean, natural ingredients to complement its current product offerings.

