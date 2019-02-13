Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2019) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc (CSE: HODL) ("Cypherpunk" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jon Matonis has joined the company as Chief Economist.

Jon Matonis is a monetary economist with a particular focus on non-political digital currencies and privacy technologies. His career has included senior influential posts at VISA International, VeriSign, Sumitomo Bank and Hushmail. He was a founding director of the Bitcoin Foundation.

Commenting on his appointment, Matonis said, "The financing and support of privacy technologies is more important now than ever before in history. I am honored to join the team effort at Cypherpunk Holdings in funding those critical projects that not only should prevail, but that must prevail."

Cypherpunk interim CEO, Marc Henderson, said, "Jon Matonis is one of the foremost intellects in the blockchain, cryptocurrency and privacy technology sector. This appointment at such an early stage in the evolution of Cypherpunk Holdings shows the scope of what we are looking to achieve with this company. We are delighted that Jon is onboard with that. Things are starting to move forward, and we are very excited. We are hoping to make further announcements in the coming weeks."

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc is a Canadian-based holding vehicle set up to invest in companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy, as well as freedom and trust. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in and acquisitions of businesses and assets with strong privacy, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. The company believes privacy will be an increasingly strong narrative across the technology sector going forward.

The stated mission of Cypherpunk Holdings is "to become the world's leading privacy-focused investment vehicle." More details, and the latest company presentation, can be found at the company website: https://cypherpunkholdings.com/.

Jon Matonis is an economist and e-Money researcher. He serves as an independent board director to companies in the Bitcoin, the Blockchain, mobile payments, and gaming sectors. He has been a featured guest on CNN, CNBC, Bloomberg, NPR, Al Jazeera, RT, Virgin Radio, and numerous podcasts. As a prominent fintech columnist with Forbes Magazine, American Banker, and CoinDesk, he recently joined the editorial board for the cryptocurrency journal, Ledger. His early work on digital cash systems and financial cryptography has been published by Dow Jones and the London School of Economics.

Matonis advocates worldwide for Bitcoin to a wide variety of audiences, including members of the Federal Reserve Bank, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, SWIFT, the US Department of Justice, retail payment networks, major financial institutions, financial regulatory bodies, mobile money issuers, iGaming operators, information security firms, hedge funds, gold investors, and family offices.

The Company has today granted a total of 900,000 options to purchase shares of the company at a price of $0.07 per share until June 1, 2023.

Following its recent name change to Cypherpunk Holdings, the Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HODL". The new name references the important contribution of the Cypherpunks and the Cypherpunk Manifesto to the development and ultimate emergence of cryptocurrencies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's goal of making investments in the blockchain and other sectors and enhancing value. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

