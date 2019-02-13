NexusTek Elevates Bob Deschamps to Executive Vice Operations of Operations and Randy Nieves to Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Product Management

Award-winning managed IT services leader promotes from within to strengthen Executive Leadership Team

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2019 / NexusTek, a leading provider of cloud, cyber security and managed IT services, announced today that it has promoted two of its most tenured senior leaders: Bob Deschamps to Executive Vice President (EVP) of Operations and Randy Nieves to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Senior Vice President (SVP) of Product Management.

'In addition to the veritable treasure trove of knowledge and IT services expertise accrued over decades, Randy Nieves and Bob Deschamps know this company from top to bottom,' said Mike Jenner, CEO, NexusTek, 'and NexusTek takes pride in being able to promote from within. An intimate familiarity is not only one of the many intangibles both Bob and Randy bring to our Executive Leadership Team, but also a core element in NexusTek's ability to deliver better services to businesses nationwide.'

As EVP of Operations, Deschamps directs NexusTek's cloud and premise-based services delivery force, comprised of more than 200 engineers, technicians and client service representatives.

'For businesses that want to leverage cloud services but don't have the in-house personnel to manage a migration, NexusTek Cloud Services extend the flexibility and control businesses need to be agile, and can address customers' unique cyber security, business continuity, compliance and auditing requirements in public cloud, managed private cloud, hybrid, multi-cloud or on-premise environments,' said Bob Deschamps. 'Many services are built with a one-size-fits-all mentality and leave little room for customization. Conversely, NexusTek Cloud Services offer a scalable, resilient and flexible environment that can meet the needs of organizations of all sizes - and in all markets.'

Deschamps carries more than 30 years of top-tier management experience in operations, sales and finance for globally-recognized brands including General Motors, Arrow Electronics and Microsoft.

As CTO and SVP for Product Management, Nieves is now tasked with developing, enhancing and deploying NexusTek products, services and solutions, as well as charting the company's strategic roadmap for technology, enablement and training. In directing product lifecycle management process from end to end, Nieves and his team collaborate closely with partners to create innovative, disruptive and profitable offerings tailored for current and future market conditions.

'I am thrilled to join the NexusTek Executive Leadership team and to be entrusted with architecting the roadmap for the reigning MSP of the Year,' said Randy Nieves. 'Over the past several years, this company has forged ahead while other service providers have faded away due to their inability to scale and retain talent. For businesses that want the competitive advantage of working with a single partner that can not only manage, but optimize their IT environments, NexusTek provides nationwide infrastructure, IT consulting expertise and an all-encompassing portfolio to solve today's problems and tomorrow's needs.'

Nieves brings more than 28 years of leadership experience and a broad base of engineering, design, operational, consulting, and logistics knowledge to his new post. Throughout his almost three-decade career, Nieves has excelled in building and leading IT consulting and Network Operation Centers (NOC). In addition, he has exceptional engineering experience across a wide array of technology and operating systems including private, public and hybrid cloud environments, network and storage infrastructure, virtualization, wireless communications, firewalls, disaster recovery services, security, and point of sale systems. Nieves also holds several technical certifications including CSSA, CSSP and ITIL v3, as well as extensive experience ensuring compliance for industry regulations such as PCI, HIPAA, GDPR and ITAR.

With an all-encompassing services portfolio, national infrastructure and workforce, NexusTek offers end-to-end IT management that sets a new standard in how businesses consume managed IT services. Tenured executives like Randy Nieves and Bob Deschamps provide the expertise and leadership with which NexusTek helps customers improve business outcomes.

ABOUT NEXUSTEK

Thousands of small and medium-sized businesses depend on NexusTek to manage and optimize their IT and cloud environments for business continuity, productivity, operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With an all-encompassing services portfolio, infrastructure, high-touch personal attention and IT consulting expertise, NexusTek delivers true end-to-end, outsourced IT management to organizations nationwide. An SSAE 16 SOC II certified company, NexusTek designs problem solving and efficiency-minded IT solutions that bring together storage, virtualization, unified communications and collaboration, data protection and networking technologies from the world's foremost technology leaders. NexusTek Cloud Services offer the flexibility and control businesses need to be agile, and can address customers' unique cyber security, business continuity, compliance and auditing requirements in cloud, hybrid or on-premise environments. NexusTek is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider in North America on the MSPmentor 501 List, is a CRN MSP Elite 150 list member and award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner. Unfettered visibility, 24 x 7 x 365 monitoring, management and a true 24 hour staffed helpdesk, coupled with its comprehensive solutions portfolio and more than 22 years' experience, empower NexusTek to deliver better services to customers, regardless of how their needs change. For additional information, please visit https://www.nexustek.com.

