Renewable Energy Initiatives Spread Around the Globe With Evolving Technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference, the parties represented at the meeting passed the Paris Agreement. The agreement's aim remains to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change. Beginning in 2020, the agreement will provide mobilization and provision of financial resources, a new technological framework and enhanced capacity in order to combat environmental concerns, according to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Countries are mainly investing in renewable energy sources such as solar, water, wind, heat, and biomass. Renewable energy is generated from natural processes that are constantly replenished, causing significantly less damage to the environment than petroleum and coal. The problematic issue is driving demand for more efficient and cheaper alternatives to combat growing concerns. According to data compiled by Allied Market Research, the global renewable energy market was valued at USD 1.41 Trillion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 2.15 Trillion by 2025. Additionally, the market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC: TPII), Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR), Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP), Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX)

Currently, the industry's growth is being hindered by the high cost of expenses to manufacture products. However, growing government funding and positive development in the technologies allow companies to develop effective renewable energy sources. Governments adopting clean energy legislation are also requiring many countries to transition themselves to a renewable energy state. Solar energy is expected to see the most attractive growth, registering the highest CAGR of 13.4%, in terms of revenue, during the period. The overall industry is primarily being driven by the Asia-Pacific region, as it accounted for 41.1% of the market in 2016. However, Europe is expected to witness the largest CAGR, 6.2%. In fact, Asia-Pacific and Europe together controlled approximately two-thirds of the global market revenue. "More than 100 countries have identified renewable power as one of their prime ways of meeting their commitments under the Paris climate agreement. And there's increasing discussion of the geopolitics of renewable energy as well," said David Sandalow, Inaugural Fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University, "So there's a transition underway. But energy transitions take time. We've seen energy transitions in the past."

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC: TPII) yesterday announced breaking news that it has, "signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Raysolar Inc., of Kenora, Ontario, Canada, to prepare a plan of action regarding the installation of a new type of energy storage array using Triad Pro eCells supported by a solar field. The objective is to install the Triad Pro patented energy storage solution, known as the eCell on the campus of a Raysolar client for the purpose of lowering the consumption of diesel fuel, thereby reducing costs while lowering associated greenhouse gas emissions. This Triad Pro eCell has the benefits of having no hazardous chemicals, toxic materials or acid and will not combust under normal operating conditions. The Triad Pro eCell has an anticipated lifespan of over 20 years and can be fully charged in only minutes. The Triad Pro eCell is designed to withstand both extreme hot or cold temperatures, and can be charged with any power source, making it ideal when partnered with solar energy. As always the eCell is controlled and monitored by our patent-pending circuit board, and proprietary software. Designed to suit many different applications the Triad Pro eCell technology is completely scalable.

For additional information about Triad Pro Innovators visit the website at: triadproinc.com."

Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) is a leading full-service residential solar provider in the United States. Vivint Solar, Inc. recently announced that it has installed 1 gigawatt (GW) of solar energy systems since its launch. The Company installed 1 GW in just seven years, making it one of the fastest residential solar providers to reach this significant milestone. Vivint Solar first announced the achievement when it reported third-quarter 2018 financial results. "We're extremely proud of the entire Vivint Solar team for their contributions to this remarkable achievement," said Vivint Solar Chief Executive OfficerDavid Bywater. "The impact we have made on the environment and in the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans by enabling them to power their homes with clean energy is immensely rewarding. We are confident that the quality of our installations and incredible customer experience will continue to differentiate us in the residential solar market."

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) provides clean energy products that reduce customer costs and risks, and helps customers solve difficult technical and business challenges in their fuel cell programs. Ballard Power Systems recently announced that the New Flyer Industries Canada ULC and New Flyer of America Inc. (collectively "New Flyer") 40-foot and 60-foot Xcelsior fuel cell-electric buses (FCEBs), powered by Ballard FCveloCity-HD 85 kilowatt (kW) modules, have completed rigorous testing at The Altoona Bus Research and Testing Center under a program established by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). With this important accomplishment, New Flyer's 40-foot and 60-foot FCEBs, using Ballard's FCveloCity-HD 85kW module, are commercially available for sale utilizing FTA funding. Both models will also be eligible for California's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). HVIP is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment - particularly in disadvantaged communities. The current USD 300,000 voucher incentive covers 40-foot transit buses and Class 8 trucks powered exclusively by hydrogen fuel cells. Both funding opportunities enable transit agencies to support the transition to zero-emission operations.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) is the leading provider of natural gas fuel and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel for transportation in the United States and Canada, with a network of approximately 530 stations across North America that we own or operate. Republic Services, Inc. recently announced an agreement that represents the widest geographic usage of Clean Energy Redeem renewable natural gas (RNG) in North America. RNG is an ultra-low-carbon intensity transportation fuel that substantially lowers greenhouse gas emissions. A growing number of Republic Services' natural gas-powered vehicles will utilize increasing amounts of Redeem fuel across 21 states over the next five years. This is projected to reduce fleet emissions by roughly 250,000 metric tons of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) per year, which is equal to taking 53,000 passenger vehicles off the road. "We commend Republic Services for its long-term use of natural gas to support sustainability objectives and furthering the growth of RNG as a vehicle fuel with the expanded use of Redeem," said Chad Lindholm, Vice President, Clean Energy. "Together we will work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to make a positive environmental impact on communities across America."

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) is a leading producer and marketer of low-carbon renewable fuels and high-quality alcohol products in the United States. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. recently reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Net sales were USD 370.4 Million, compared to USD 445.4 Million. Total gallons sold of 212.2 million, compared to 250.0 million. Total production gallons sold of 139.9 million, compared to 141.8 million. Neil Koehler, Pacific Ethanol's president and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are encouraged by President Trump's direction to the Environmental Protection Agency to extend E15 availability year-round, nationwide, as this creates a significant growth opportunity for the ethanol industry. The compelling cost, octane and carbon advantages of ethanol provide strong incentives for both increased demand from higher blends and exports. This will tighten existing supply and demand balances and improve production margins. In the current challenging market environment, we are supported by a solid balance sheet and a continued focus on product diversification, cost reductions and carbon advantages."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For triad pro innovators, inc. financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: www.FinancialBuzz.com