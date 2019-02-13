Globitex Launches the EURO Wallet

LONDON, February 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Globitex has announced the launch of their EURO Wallet, powered by Nexpay UAB, an EU licensed financial institution

The EURO Wallet allows users to make and receive EUR payments on a personal IBAN account like any other EUR bank account. The account can be accessed on the cryptocurrency exchange platform providing the user with seamless transactions and EUR under their full control in mere seconds, after withdrawing from their Globitex trading account, which is unrivalled functionality on the market.



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/813106/Globitex_Logo.jpg )



The CEO of Globitex, Uldis Teraudkalns, has spoken about the EURO Wallet, stating: "Globitex strives to be the market leader in convenience, security and compliance. With these values in mind, we have created the EURO Wallet. The EURO Wallet offers unrivalled functionality of having access to a fully functional IBAN account via the Globitex cryptocurrency exchange as well as instant deposits/withdrawals on Globitex trading account."

The main features and USP's of EURO Wallet can be found below:

Personal IBAN account

SEPA transfers

Instant EUR deposits/withdrawals on trading account

Third party payments

Intuitive and familiar interface

Funds kept at a European central bank

Friendly and responsive customer support

About Globitex

The Globitex team has created a professional crypto marketplace to fill the need for institutional grade exchange platform with advanced IT solutions, suitable for both individual and institutional crypto market participants. Their purpose is to advance the crypto industry globally, increase crypto trading liquidity and allow professional traders to participate via API (FIX & RESTful) interface for trading and payments.

