Aras, the leader in open product lifecycle management (PLM) software for the enterprise, today announced that Renault, a leading French multinational automobile manufacturer, has selected the Aras PLM Platform to manage vehicle software configurations that will be distributed over the air.

Renault has been operating on multiple in-house PLM systems that are not capable of supporting their current needs. They require a PLM system that is flexible enough to handle high level configuration management and full lifecycle traceability. Traceability is enabled by proper implementation of a PLM platform, and Aras' configuration management capabilities establish traceability between all affected elements of a system.

The Aras PLM Platform will allow Renault to create a set of various engineering applications, which require PLM and Configuration Management. Engineers will be able to build consistent software configurations according to the options and variants of each individual car, resulting in the ability to maintain a vehicle's operation in the field.

Renault selected the Aras PLM Platform for its high degree of flexibility, ability to meet specific requirements, and the guarantee against application obsolescence.

Stephane Guignard, Vice President South EMEA, Aras, said, "The automotive sector thrives on bringing new models and new vehicle technologies to market as quickly as possible. With a flexible platform for managing the product lifecycle, manufacturers can gain a clear advantage over the competition. We're delighted that, after Nissan, Renault has chosen Aras."

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault has been making cars since 1898. Today it is an international, multi-brand group combining the Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA brands. In 2017, it sold close to 3.76 million vehicles through 12,700 outlets in 134 countries. Groupe Renault employs more than 180,000 people and operates 36 manufacturing facilities worldwide. To address the major technological challenges of the future and pursue profitable growth, Renault focuses on international development. It is harnessing complementary coverage across its five brands; electric vehicles; and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi. With its Formula 1 team, Renault is active in motorsport as a powerful force behind innovation, image and brand recognition.

About Aras

Aras enables the world's leading manufacturers of complex, connected products to transform their product lifecycle processes and gain a competitive edge. Aras' open, flexible, scalable, and upgradable PLM platform and applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product information and processes across the extended enterprise. Aras customers include Airbus, BAE Systems, GE, GM, Hitachi, Honda, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and Microsoft. Visit www.aras.com and follow us on Twitter @aras_plm and LinkedIn.

