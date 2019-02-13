

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group airlines said it served around 9.1 million passengers in January 2019. It represented an increase of 4.8 percent compared to the previous year's month. The available seat kilometers were up 7.3 percent over the previous year, at the same time, sales increased by 8.1 percent. In addition as compared to January 2018, the seat load factor increased by 0.6 percentage points to 76.2 percent.



Cargo capacity increased by 7.0 percent year-on-year, while cargo sales decreased by 5.0 percent in revenue tonne-kilometer terms.



As a result, the Cargo load factor showed a corresponding reduction, decreasing by 7.5 percentage points to 59.1 percent.



The Network Airlines including Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines carried 6.7 million passengers in January - 3.7 percent more than in the prior-year period. Compared to the previous year, the available seat kilometers increased by 6.1 percent in January. The sales volume was up by 7.0 percent over the same period, with an increasing seat load factor by 0.7 percentage points to 76.5 percent.



Lufthansa German Airlines transported 4.6 million passengers in January, a 1.8 percent increase compared to the same month last year. A 4.3 percent increase in seat kilometers corresponds to a 4.0 percent increase in sales. Furthermore, the seat load factor was 76.4 percent, corresponding 0.2 percentage points below last year's level.



Eurowings (including Brussels Airlines) carried around 2.3 million passengers in January. Among this total, 2.1 million passengers were on short-haul flights and 262,000 flew on long-haul flights. This amounts to an increase of 8.3 percent in comparison to the previous year. January capacity was 13.4 percent above its prior-year level, while its sales volume was up 13.7 percent, resulting in an increase of seat load factor by 0.2 percentage points to 75.0 percent.



