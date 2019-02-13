Customers gain greater speed, flexibility and scale by adopting an agile integration architecture

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that leading global companies, including Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Dirección Nacional de Migraciones de la República Argentina, Government of Canada, Lufthansa Technik, and Weathernews, are creating, extending and deploying integration services across hybrid and multicloud environments using agile integration architectures based on Red Hat technologies, such as Red Hat Fuse, Red Hat 3scale API Management and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. Red Hat Fuse, Red Hat 3scale API Management and Red Hat AMQ are part of the Red Hat Integration product portfolio.

Deploying Fuse on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform, organizations can build, deploy, manage and scale containerized integration services for connecting applications, APIs, data and devices on premise, and in public or private cloud environments. With 3scale API Management, organizations can leverage the benefits of APIs. Using an architecture based on containers, APIs and distributed integration, organizations can improve business agility by moving core connectivity and operations tasks away from individual applications and into the platform.

Adopting an agile integration architecture enables customers to more quickly connect disparate systems spread throughout their organization, helping to unlock critical business data and accelerate innovation. Leading organizations are already discovering the power of this approach to better serve their customers and meet the rapidly changing needs of the business, including:

As Europe's third largest airport, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol is using Red Hat solutions to expand the range of services it offers passengers and partners, supporting its goal of becoming the world's leading digital airport. To achieve this, Schiphol recognized its need for a more secure, flexible and efficient foundation to build and deploy these services and extend them to partners. With Fuse-based API and integration services running on OpenShift Container Platform, data is able to be exchanged between the Airport Operational DataBase (AODB) and APIs running in the cloud, enabling the airport to develop and deploy new customer-facing services faster and more efficiently. Dirección Nacional de Migraciones de la República Argentina Working with Red Hat, Dirección Nacional de Migraciones de la República Argentina (National Migration Department), the government agency that oversees entry and exit to the country, created a private cloud platform that provides a single, comprehensive view of travelers to more effectively analyze potential threats and coordinate with national and international security organizations. As part of a digital transformation initiative, the department built a private cloud data environment and deployed Red Hat Fuse on OpenShift Container Platform to structure, connect and manage information from a variety of internal and third-party data sources and APIs.

In its pursuit to provide better digital services to constituents, and a stronger technology foundation to build and deliver those services, the Government of Canada issued a directive mandating the use of APIs across departments and agencies. Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada (ISED) created a multi-tenant hub that enables departments to publish APIs for internal and external use while also giving them the ability to manage the lifecycle, policies and subscription of their own APIs in a decentralized manner. The hub was built using 3scale API Management and OpenShift Container Platform, and serves as a single destination for both government departments and the public to subscribe to the APIs for powering their own innovations. Lufthansa Technik Seeking to improve airline technical operations and meet high customer and passenger expectations of the industry, Lufthansa Technik collaborated with Red Hat to build AVIATAR, a system that helps airlines avoid delays and cancellations by using data to better organize and schedule maintenance. AVIATAR takes advantage of hybrid cloud infrastructure from Red Hat, including OpenShift Container Platform, which enables the Lufthansa Technik team to apply DevOps and continuous improvement approaches, and Red Hat Fuse and 3scale API Management, which connect AVIATAR to both internal and external data sources and applications.

Supporting Quotes:

Mike Piech, vice president and general manager, Middleware, Red Hat

"Hybrid integration can be a complex and challenging endeavor and can require organizations to build and scale integration services for numerous internal and external data sources. As Kubernetes-native platforms, Red Hat Fuse and Red Hat 3scale API Management are designed to maximize the benefits of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to more efficiently manage, share and scale integrations and APIs across these container- and microservices-based hybrid cloud architectures."

Arie van der Veek, technology lead, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

"Schiphol aims to provide open data through APIs. Our flight API, for example, exposes flight information like departure time and boarding gate to passengers and partners. We need innovative technology to deliver APIs in a robust, scalable and more secure manner. We developed our API in two weeks with three developers using Red Hat Fuse deployed on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. This allowed us to accelerate development from months to weeks. Subsequently we deployed the API to our developer portal, implemented with 3scale API Management, to provide more secure access to developers. This combination of technologies allows us to accelerate time-to-market and increase security, without compromising reliability or scalability."

Osmar Alza, director, Immigration Information, Dirección Nacional de Migraciones de la República Argentina

"The new system for migration analysis (SAM) represents a more preventive and predictive paradigm for managing a very complex issue. The private cloud data environment, based on technologies from Red Hat such as Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Red Hat Fuse, enable us to tackle the challenge of integrating multiple legal, law enforcement, and national and international security data sources and make faster, more informed decisions."

Mohamed Frendi, Director, Government of Canada

"We believe APIs are instrumental for building open, flexible and transformative information systems, which is why we are enabling departments and agencies to adopt an API-centric foundation for building and delivering new digital services. We have enabled them to do this through a new API store, created by the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada team using Red Hat 3scale API Management and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, which serves as a central, multi-tenant hub for departments to publish and manage their APIs in a unified way."

Tobias Mohr, head of technology and infrastructure, AVIATAR, Lufthansa Technik

"If needed, we wanted to have the flexibility to change direction with the AVIATAR project more quickly, and without service disruption. Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, Red Hat Fuse, and the other open source infrastructure components from Red Hat gave us that agility. The moment we have an idea, we can start building the product."

Masaki Fukuda, group leader, service menu development group, Weathernews Inc.

"Integration plays a critical role in our ability to more quickly and effectively deliver the information that our customers need, when they need it. APIs are at the heart of our applications and services, and Red Hat's technologies have enabled us to provision resources and develop new systems and services faster."

