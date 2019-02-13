The appointment is part of WFAM's strategy to enhance its already strong ESG expertise and capabilities

Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) announced today that Hannah Skeates has been appointed global head of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG). Hannah is based in London and will report to Fredrik Axsater, head of WFAM Strategic Business Segments.

In this role, Hannah is responsible for creating and executing a holistic vision for the ESG segment within WFAM, Wells Fargo's asset management division, which includes 28 investment teams. She will also partner across Wells Fargo's Wealth and Investment Management (WIM) division to ensure a unified ESG vision and approach throughout the broader organization.

Hannah joined WFAM in January from S&P Dow Jones Indices, where she served as head of global ESG strategy. Prior to that, Hannah served in various roles at BlackRock and Barclays Global Investors in the United States and Europe, including as the iShares global head of sustainable investments and head of iShares EMEA product strategy. She is a senior associate at the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.

The appointment is part of WFAM's ongoing effort to expand and enhance its ESG capabilities.

In August, Chris McKnett joined WFAM as senior ESG investment strategist from State Street Global Advisors. Chris is focused on leveraging WFAM's solutions-focused approach to help clients develop and implement ESG strategies, as well as leading the global marketplace through proprietary ESG research.

Jessica Mann, CFA is taking on the newly established role of head of Stewardship for WFAM. In addition to her role as a senior ESG advisor, Jessica will focus on strengthening the firm's proxy voting effort and company engagement, as well as forming stronger ties with Wells Fargo corporate responsibility initiatives. Jessica joined Wells Fargo in 2003.

Jessica and Chris are both based in San Francisco and will report to Hannah.

"ESG is one of the greatest challenges and opportunities facing our clients," says Axsater. "WFAM is focused on solving the most pressing challenges of our clients, and with the collective experience of Hannah, Jessica, and Chris, we believe we are even better positioned to provide exceptional ESG expertise and solutions."

"We believe ESG investing is investing in a better future," Axsater added.

About WFAM ESG investing

Through our independent and specialized investment teams, WFAM brings together a strategic balance of investment capabilities to serve the investment needs of our clients worldwide: institutions, intermediaries, and individuals. We understand ESG issues are among the important considerations that may be incorporated by our investment teams within their evaluation and decision-making.

Our focus is on delivering investment outcomes that meet our clients' needs, including alignment with the priorities and values that matter most to them, and in understanding wide-ranging impacts in a changing world.

We are developing close partnerships with leading industry associations, disclosures and standards bodies, and nonprofit organizations to help lead and drive the latest approaches to the integration of ESG in financial strategies and processes.

