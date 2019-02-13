Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2019) - Dimension Five Technologies (CSE: DFT) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is currently developing a new investing platform that helps connect early stage companies with investors.

On July 1, 2018, the company purchased The App including the source code, website and other intellectual property rights from Zimtu for the issuance of 10,000,000 shares valued at $0.03 per share for a total value of $300,000. The App is the primary business of the Company.

The App helps users receive stock alerts and special notifications for companies that are cross listed in Canada and Germany - for example when stocks are trading unusual volume with news released recently, trending up, trending down, and more. There are more than 1700 cross-listed stocks that trade in Canada and Germany.

As German exchanges are 7.5 hours ahead of Canadian exchanges, The App shows which stocks were most active on German exchanges and therefore have a high potential to trade actively on Canadian exchanges next morning and vice versa. The App also automatically uncovers investment opportunities generated from Zimtu's stock market algorithms and market data for Zimtu's registered users.

Over time, the company also intends to focus on developing, marketing and acquiring other software in the investment and financial technology sector.

Chris Parr, President and CEO, stated: "With the completion of our new listing we are looking forward to further establishing our presence in the technology sector in Canada. There are tremendous opportunities for significant value creation which we intend to explore."

Dave Hodge, Director, added: "I am very excited to be part of this new opportunity that is Dimension Five. This newly listed company will be in a strong position to take advantage of opportunities in the technology space and further create shareholder value. Dimension Five has been successful in attracting high quality, technology focused team members to move this company forward."

Craig Murata, CFO, added: "Our new CSE listing represents an important milestone for the Company. We are excited to be part of Canada's rapidly growing technology industry and look forward to creating value for our shareholders."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.DimensionFive.ca, contact Chris Parr, President and CEO, at 604-681-1568 or by email at chris@DimensionFive.ca.

