sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.02.2019 | 15:34
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - PCA Dealing

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - PCA Dealing

PR Newswire

London, February 13

Date:13 February 2019
Company: Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

13 February 2019

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameRosemary Jennifer Dorey
b)Position / statusSpouse of Rupert Dorey, Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00B1YQ7219
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
$14.25 per share5,151
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction13/02/2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyUSD - US Dollar

Enquiries

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001


© 2019 PR Newswire