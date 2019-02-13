Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Result of AGM 13-Feb-2019 / 15:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI AG ("TUI AG") Result of AGM The Annual General Meeting of TUI AG was held at 10.00am on Tuesday 12 February 2019 at the TUI Arena, Expo Plaza 7, 30539 Hanover, Germany. All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and passed - the full results are given below. % of Issued Share Capital Voted VOTES VOTES VOTES VOTES FOR AGAINST TOTAL WITHHELD % % 1 No resolution required 2 428,765, 99.89 454,677 0.11 429,219, 73.01 56,740 046 723 3.1 426,955, 99.69 1,310,44 0.31 428,265, 72.85 582,545 046 1 487 3.2 427,362, 99.70 1,297,62 0.30 428,659, 72.91 616,579 257 7 884 3.3 427,364, 99.70 1,301,47 0.30 428,665, 72.91 570,824 450 2 922 3.4 427,300, 99.68 1,379,06 0.32 428,679, 72.92 597,039 355 9 424 3.5 427,294, 99.68 1,365,69 0.32 428,660, 72.91 616,332 437 4 131 3.6 427,326, 99.68 1,355,90 0.32 428,682, 72.92 594,142 412 9 321 3.7 427,300, 99.69 1,336,73 0.31 428,637, 72.91 639,450 279 4 013 4.1 406,402, 94.81 22,262,6 5.19 428,664, 72.91 611,579 207 77 884 4.2 426,625, 99.53 2,014,71 0.47 428,640, 72.91 636,156 589 8 307 4.3 423,149, 98.72 5,507,99 1.28 428,657, 72.91 618,378 843 2 835 4.4 427,825, 99.81 799,316 0.19 428,624, 72.91 651,705 442 758 4.5 427,842, 99.82 785,677 0.18 428,627, 72.91 648,469 317 994 4.6 427,835, 99.81 817,583 0.19 428,653, 72.91 623,158 722 305 4.7 427,812, 99.81 828,375 0.19 428,640, 72.91 635,304 591 966 4.8 427,789, 99.80 839,475 0.20 428,628, 72.91 647,724 264 739 4.9 427,788, 99.80 856,786 0.20 428,645, 72.91 631,217 460 246 4.10 427,802, 99.80 846,091 0.20 428,648, 72.91 627,564 289 380 4.11 427,761, 99.79 880,960 0.21 428,642, 72.91 634,045 458 418 4.12 427,775, 99.80 869,113 0.20 428,644, 72.91 631,337 853 966 4.13 427,776, 99.80 866,166 0.20 428,642, 72.91 634,144 153 319 4.14 276,614, 98.21 5,052,02 1.79 281,666, 47.91 646,369 455 7 482 4.15 427,793, 99.81 834,343 0.19 428,627, 72.91 648,477 243 586 4.16 407,923, 99.79 855,490 0.21 408,778, 69.53 20,495,4 109 599 67 4.17 427,825, 99.81 827,062 0.19 428,652, 72.91 624,228 018 080 4.18 427,810, 99.80 837,078 0.20 428,647, 72.91 626,465 763 841 4.19 427,780, 99.80 841,288 0.20 428,622, 72.91 654,436 739 027 4.20 427,780, 99.80 868,616 0.20 428,648, 72.91 627,698 149 765 4.21 427,692, 99.78 934,991 0.22 428,627, 72.91 648,509 563 554 5 428,313, 99.80 874,810 0.20 429,188, 73.00 87,708 945 755 6 418,238, 97.47 10,844,0 2.53 429,082, 72.99 193,260 642 61 703 7 396,398, 92.38 32,691,7 7.62 429,089, 72.99 186,112 221 34 955 8 371,214, 87.27 54,171,3 12.73 425,385, 72.36 3,889,53 612 69 981 4 Notes: 1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution. 2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [1].

