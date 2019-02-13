

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Levi Strauss & Co. said that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.



The company noted that it intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'LEVI.'



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC will serve as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Evercore Group L.L.C. will serve as book-running managers.



