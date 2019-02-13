St. John's, New Foundland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2019) - Sokoman Iron Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (the "Company" or "Sokoman") today announced that TSX Venture Exchange has approved the change of name of the Company from "Sokoman Iron Corp." to "Sokoman Minerals Corp.", which becomes effective at the opening of the market on February 13, 2019. The stock symbol remains the same. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the name change is 83410M101.

The change of name better reflects the nature of the Company's portfolio of properties that comprise various commodities, primarily gold.

Sokoman would also like to announce that the Company is currently working on a new user- and mobile-friendly website which is due to become live in the winter of 2019. The website address will be updated to reflect the new Company name when the upgrade is completed.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects in Central Newfoundland on the structural corridor hosting the 4.2 million ounce Valentine Lake gold project 150 km southwest of the Company's high-grade Moosehead gold project. The Company also has a 100% interest in an early-stage antimony project in Newfoundland recently optioned to White Metal Resources, as well as a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe/U/REE) project in Western Labrador.

To learn more, please contact:

Timothy Froude, P. Geo.,

President & CEO

709-765-1726

tfroude@sokomaniron.com

Cathy Hume, Director,

Investor Relations

416-868-1079

cathy@chfir.com

Website: www.sokomaniron.com

Twitter: @SokomanMinerals

Facebook: @SokomanMinerals

