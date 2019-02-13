Referring to the bulletin from Confidence International AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on December 20, 2018, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Feb 15, 2019. The order book will not change. Short name: CONF ----------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN: SE0000325839 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Feb 14, 2019 ----------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN code: SE0012313302 ----------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: Feb 15, 2019 ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split, please contact Confidence International AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.