WKN: 4053 ISIN: GB0007816068  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
13.02.2019
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2019

PR Newswire

London, February 13

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

13 February 2019

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2019

The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com/.

ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8732


