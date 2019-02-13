At MWC19 Barcelona, AECC to Lead Power Hour Presentation and Panel to Explore the Impact of Big Data Advances on the Connected Vehicle Ecosystem.

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC)today announced that it will lead the Power Hour presentation and panel titled "Driving Data to the Edge" at the GSMA's MWC19 Barcelona (formerly Mobile World Congress) at the Fira Gran Via Convention Center, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., in Hall 8.0, NEXTech Theatre B. The AECC presentation and panel discussion will be where MWC19 attendees can learn more about the organization's cross-industry efforts to understand the continuous evolution of big data and connected vehicles. To register for the AECC MWC19 Power Hour Panel Presentation, visit https://aecc.org/meet-us-mwc-2019/.

AECC President and Chairperson and Toyota Motor Corporation's General Manager, Connected Strategy Ken-ichi Murata will lead the MWC19 Power Hour presentation and highlight the organization's work to understand how big data is impacting the connected vehicle market. Following the presentation, a panel of AECC members will discuss the needed evolution of network architectures and computing infrastructures to accommodate big data for vehicles more efficiently and intelligently.

"We look forward to welcoming anyone interested in the connected vehicle ecosystem. Advances in big data analytics, next-generation mobile networks, and cloud computing will impact on next-generation big data services of connected vehicles," said Murata. "We invite attendees to attend to learn from our panel of cross-industry players our consortium's work to uncover the best practices for the coming vehicle and computing convergence. We have a unique opportunity to ensure that future networks are designed and deployed to provide new services while generating new customers and revenue for mobile network operators."

AECC at Mobile World Congress Barcelona

AECC Board Members will be on hand to meet with industry leaders, press and analysts at the upcoming Mobile World Congress Barcelona event taking place Feb. 25-28, 2019. If you would like to learn more or schedule a meeting with the consortium while at MWC19, please fill in the online form at https://aecc.org/meet-us-mwc-2019/

AECC Membership Benefits

All companies interested in the connected vehicle ecosystem are encouraged to become AECC members. The AECC membership levels include Sponsor, Contributor, and Affiliate and are open to companies across any business vertical. Members can participate in various exclusive membership initiatives, working groups, and member-only meetings.

About the AECC

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting billions of vehicles worldwide. AECC members include automotive technology heavyweights DENSO Corporation, Toyota InfoTechnology Center Co., Ltd., and Toyota Motor Corporation, along with information communication technology (ICT) leaders AT&T, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Corporation, Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation, KDDI Corporation, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), NTT Communications Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, NTT DOCOMO, INC., Preferred Networks, Inc., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., and Volterra, Inc. For more information about the AECC and its membership benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.

