Barrie, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2019) - This merger was predicated on our common commitment to client satisfaction and we are excited to combine our leadership, expertise and service offerings to enhance the value we bring to our clients.

The merger of Rumley Holmes LLP and Smith & Lassaline, CPAs, brings together two firms with long histories of serving Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area will allow us to offer a broad range of services including: business valuations Canadian and U.S. Tax services, in-depth succession planning, accounting and bookkeeping. These services will allow us to meet the needs of our existing client base and those of our rapidly growing community.

The combined firm will continue to operate as Rumley Holmes LLP from a newly expanded space located at its existing location, 301 Bryne Drive, Barrie, ON L4N8V4.

About Rumley Holmes LLP:

Rumley Holmes LLP is an accounting and advisory firm with over 20 professionals serving Barrie, Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area. We are proud to ensure our clients reach their full potential.

