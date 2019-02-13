Phoenix Cellular Listed in the Sunday Times International Track 200

CREWE, England, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Crewe based Phoenix Cellular, has been ranked 65th in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 after growing international sales by 74%.

The company, led by industry veteran brothers Marc and Paul Walters along with Andrew Dulla was established in 2015, employs in excess of 60 staff at its state-of-the-art distribution centre in Crewe and claims to be Europe's number one distributor for used mobile phones.

The firm buys high quality used mobile phones, tests their functionality, grades them based on cosmetic appearance and distributes them across Europe. Processing over 40,000 handsets a month, customers include mobile phone networks, insurance companies, wholesalers and retailers, including a number of blue-chip companies.

In their year-end accounts 2017/18 the company reported a turnover of £33.2m, an increase of 50.6% of the previous year with £18.2m of sales traded internationally.

Paul Walters, Director commented:

"We were delighted to see ourselves listed in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200, which is a real credit to our staff, customers and suppliers. We are always striving to grow the business and international trade is a key part of our growth strategy.

The mobile phone market is changing with new devices now costing in excess of £1,000, according to reports the used phone industry is already worth in excess of $20bn and forecast to be worth over $50bn by 2022, this exciting market should be on everyone's radar."

Ref: https://www.fasttrack.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019-Int-Track-200-press-release-Northwest.pdf

Ref: https://www.fasttrack.co.uk/media-centre/press-releases/

About Phoenix Cellular

Phoenix Cellular specialise in the distribution of used and refurbished mobile phones, with offices in Crewe and London. Serving a global client base company turnover already exceeds £30m after just three years.

The company was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs Marc Walters, Paul Walters and Andrew Dulla, and operates from a state-of-the-art distribution centre in Crewe, UK, employing more than 60 staff and directors. It is one of the world's largest suppliers of used and refurbished mobile phones, processing more than 40,000 used mobile phones per month.

