Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), ("Onxeo" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR) in oncology, in particular against rare or resistant cancers, today announced that results of five preclinical study supporting the differentiated profile of AsiDNA, its first-in-class DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor, including insights into the compound's unique mechanism of action, will be presented at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held March 29 April 3, 2019, in Atlanta, GA, USA.

Françoise Bono, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, commented: "We are thrilled to have had five AsiDNA-related abstracts accepted for presentation at this prestigious meeting of oncology, including 2 abstracts resulting from our long-standing collaboration with Institut Curie, an internationally recognized research institution. The study to be presented notably support the absence of the emergence of resistance to AsiDNA after repeated treatments and the abrogation of acquired resistance to PARP inhibitors when administered in combination with AsiDNA, two properties that make AsiDNA so distinctive and sustain its promising potential for future utilization in clinic. New data also provide valuable insights into the underlying mechanisms supporting these unique outcomes and their potential benefits in oncology. Furthermore, we have identified predictive biomarkers of sensitivity to AsiDNA, a strong advantage to optimize its clinical development and which could, ultimately, open the way to personalized medicine with AsiDNA. Lastly, these results expand the solid preclinical package on AsiDNA, further support the strong rationale for its ongoing development in the clinical setting and confirm its interest and its value in our company portfolio."

Titles of the five abstracts to be presented during poster sessions are:

AsiDNA, a targeted therapy with no acquired resistance

AsiDNA abrogates acquired resistance to PARP inhibitors

Molecular analysis of the mechanism of action of AsiDNA brings new clues on DNA damage response regulation

Development of a biomarker-driven patient selection strategy for AsiDNA treatment

( in collaboration with Institut Curie

( AsiDNA, a novel DNA repair inhibitor to sensitize aggressive medulloblastoma subtypes

(Institut Curie

Details on the date, time and location of the sessions during the congress will be provided when available.

