Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2019) - Altima Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARH) (the "Company" or "Altima") announces that its long term Chairman and director, Jim O'Byrne, passed from this life peacefully surrounded by family on February 1, 2019.

Jim served as Chairman of the Company for 8 years and as a Director for 13 years. He also served as President of The Canadian Association of Petroleum Landmen (CAPL), the American Associations of Petroleum Landmen (AAPL) and the Canadian Petroleum Association.

Many people in both his personal and professional life have been blessed and influenced by the legacy Jim created through all that he did and how he did it. He will be very sadly missed by his work colleagues.

Jim's family has arranged for a funeral mass to be held at St Michael's Catholic Church (800 85th St SW in Calgary, Alberta) on Friday, February 15th, 2019 at 1:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Glencoe Club (636 29th Ave SW) at 3:00PM.

Condolences may be forwarded through www.mcinnisandholloway.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

SIGNED: "Joe DeVries"

Joe DeVries, President, CEO & Director

Contact: (604) 336-8610

For further information on Altima, please visit our website at www.altimaresources.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42811