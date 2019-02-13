Exhibit Space Added for Next Month's Converters Expo in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2019 / Due to high industry demand, Converters Expo, taking place March 27-28, at the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay, WI, has added additional exhibit space to this year's show floor. The 12th Annual Converters Expo is the premier event for converting professionals to learn about new technologies and equipment; product developers looking for converters and manufacturers to manufacture product; buyers looking to source or outsource a converting step or process; and manufacturers procuring production line equipment or parts.

The new space will be located on the 4th floor of the Lambeau Field Atrium adjacent to the luncheon area. Lunch is included with every Expo registration, so attendees will have a prime opportunity to visit this additional exhibit area. There are special rates available for this added show floor, which include the space, registration and promotional opportunities. For more information contact Emily Patten, event sales manager, BNP Media Packaging Group at pattene@bnpmedia.com.

"For 12 years, Converters Expo in Green Bay has been the leading industry gathering, and we are now able to offer the opportunity for more companies to participate," said Glen Gudino, group publisher for BNP Media Packaging Group. "On the sold-out and expanded show floor, attendees will now have the chance to see new products and network with more than 130 companies, including Gold Beverage Sponsor DCS, Silver Sponsors Phoseon and Rol-Tec, and Bronze Sponsors BST/Accuweb, Focus on Energy, Preco, and Valley Grinding & Mfg."

Exhibiting companies who are already committed to this additional area include ATCAM LLC, ASHE Converting Equipment, Braas Company, PRUFTECHNIK Inc., ConQuip, Inc., Phoseon Technology, Badger Plug Co., Harro Hofliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Monarch Instruments, EMT International, and MECA Solutions. These and other companies will be offering solutions for rewinding and sheeting; folding and finishing; packaging, warehousing, shipping and logistics coating, laminating and adhesives; flexographic printing and inks; automation and handling experts, and more. For a list of exhibiting companies, please visit https://www.packagingstrategies.com/converters-expo/floor-plan.

On Wednesday, March 27, from 6:00 - 7:30pm, the show will kickoff with a welcome reception, taking place at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. On Thursday, March 28, the Converters Expo will be open from 9:30am - 3:30pm at the Lambeau Field Atrium. There will also be free WiFi available. There will be a lunch buffet from 12:00 - 2:00pm. Finally, a happy hour, ending the Converters Expo, will follow from 1:30 - 3:30pm. All events will be located at the Lambeau Field Atrium. Please click here for more information on the Converters Expo agenda.

Converters Expo is produced by the BNP Media Packaging Group, (www.packagingstrategies.com/packaging) which has delivered up-to-the-minute, unbiased packaging industry news, information and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms since 1983. The event is owned by BNP Media which produces industry-specific B2B publications, as well as national and international business meetings, conferences, trade shows, webinars, and industry events with one goal in mind: providing superior information to help professionals succeed in business.

For further information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Contact

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Converters Expo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/535237/Exhibit-Space-Added-for-Next-Months-Converters-Expo-in-Green-Bay