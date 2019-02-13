Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2019) - Pure Energy Minerals Limited (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) (the "Company" or "Pure Energy") announces that, further to its news release of January 11, 2019, it has received regulatory approval to an agreement to settle debt of $34,128.84. The Company issued 262,530 common shares in the capital of the Company at a discounted market price of $0.13 per share.

In addition, subject to regulatory approval, the Company has agreed to settle $54,662.65 owing to a contractor, by the issuance of 420,481 common shares at a price of $0.13 per share.

About Pure Energy Minerals Limited

Pure Energy Minerals is a lithium resource developer that is driven to become a low-cost supplier for the growing lithium battery industry. The Company is developing the Clayton Valley Project ("CV Project") in Clayton Valley, Nevada, the most advanced primary lithium brine project located in North America. The lithium-bearing brines identified at the CV Project contain very low levels of deleterious elements and have been shown by small scale pumping tests to be amenable to conventional extraction. Pure Energy has completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") at the CV Project (news releases of June 26, 2017 and April 5, 2018) and is focused on the advancement of the CV Project.

